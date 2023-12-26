Two hospitalised after 'serious house fire' in Cork City on Christmas Day

FIREFIGHTERS IN CORK City last night extinguished a “serious house fire” where two people were injured.

A man and a woman were taken Mercy University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters from the Cork City Fire Brigade arrived at the scene yesterday after the fire broke out at approximately 6.20pm last night.

The brigade’s social media account detailed that a total of six units dealt with a house fire on Dyke Parade, on Christmas Day.

A post on the service’s X, formerly Twitter, account said: “Crews worked hard in difficult conditions to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining properties.”

It added that units from Cork County Council’s brigade were also called to the scene, where breathing apparatus and with an aerial ladder platform were used while crews were fighting the blaze.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed that gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fire at the residence at Dyke Parade in Cork City at approximately 6.20pm yesterday.

“The scene has been preserved and a technical examination of the scene will take place. Investigations ongoing,” they added.