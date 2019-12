A NUMBER OF residents were evacuated from their homes in Meath this morning after a house fire in Navan.

Local fire crews and units from Trim attended the scene of what was described as a “large domestic house fire”, in the Beechmount area.

“The quick response from the brigades prevented the fire spreading to the adjoining houses,” the Meath Fire Service said.

All residents were evacuated from the houses, the fire service added.