This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

MPs vote to progress Johnson's Brexit legislation - but its fate now hinges on another crucial ballot

We’re in for another late night in the House of Commons.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 7:15 PM
20 minutes ago 3,549 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4863023
Image: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images

MPS IN THE House of Commons have voted to allow Boris Johnson’s Brexit legislation to proceed after speaker John Bercow yesterday disallowed a second straight yes or no vote on his revised Brexit deal.

A majority of 329 voted in favour, with 299 against.

The vote had been expected to go the government’s way, as Labour MPs who want a Brexit deal, but may not vote for it on Thursday were expected to back it for now.  

Attention now turns to a second crucial vote, due to take place in the coming minutes. 

Members will be asked to back the Prime Minister’s accelerated timetable to hurry the legislation through the British parliament by the end of the week, and Johnson has threatened to pull his Brexit deal and call for an early general election if they refuse. 

Johnson told the Commons that he would “in no way allow months more of this” as he called on MPs to work “night and day” to scrutinise his plans and avoid a no-deal departure.

Updates to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie