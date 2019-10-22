MPs vote to progress Johnson's Brexit legislation - but its fate now hinges on another crucial ballot

MPS IN THE House of Commons have voted to allow Boris Johnson’s Brexit legislation to proceed after speaker John Bercow yesterday disallowed a second straight yes or no vote on his revised Brexit deal.

A majority of 329 voted in favour, with 299 against.

The vote had been expected to go the government’s way, as Labour MPs who want a Brexit deal, but may not vote for it on Thursday were expected to back it for now.

Attention now turns to a second crucial vote, due to take place in the coming minutes.

Members will be asked to back the Prime Minister’s accelerated timetable to hurry the legislation through the British parliament by the end of the week, and Johnson has threatened to pull his Brexit deal and call for an early general election if they refuse.

Johnson told the Commons that he would “in no way allow months more of this” as he called on MPs to work “night and day” to scrutinise his plans and avoid a no-deal departure.

