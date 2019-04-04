This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Parliament really is broken': House of Commons suspended following noisy water leak

The House of Commons press office said the leak was “urgently dealt with and has now been isolated”.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 3:49 PM
1 hour ago 7,037 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4577019

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THE HOUSE OF Commons has been suspended as a result of a water leak in the building. 

Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle made the decision to temporarily stop proceedings during a backbench business debate on the introduction of the loan charge. 

The debate was interrupted by the sound of leaking water. 

The House of Commons press office said the leak was “urgently dealt with and has now been isolated”. 

“The House of Commons maintenance team is currently assessing the damage,” it said. 

A number of MPs began tweeting about the leak, with Labour’s Justin Madders writing: “In the Commons chamber and can hear rain dripping in through the roof, Parliament really is broken.” 

Tory MP Neil O’Brien tweeted that the water was coming into the chamber from above. 

“Leak alert! A lot of water is flowing into the chamber of the Commons from above. Think it is coming in from the press gallery appropriately,” O’Brien wrote. 

Meanwhile, fellow Conservative MP Julia Lopez tweeted that there was a “very noisy torrent of water coming in from the ceiling”. 

“Is this a Biblical flood coming to wash us all away?” she said. 

The House of Commons press office also confirmed that this was not a sewage leak.

This incident comes after a group of protesters entered the public gallery in the House of Commons in Westminster on Monday evening and stripped semi-naked while MPs debate a series of motions on where Brexit goes next.

The group – calling themselves Extinction Rebellion – said they were doing so to draw attention to climate and ecological issues, and promised further action in the coming weeks.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie