House of Lords votes to amend controversial Troubles legacy Bill as UK govt urged to scrap it

THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT has been urged to scrap the controversial Troubles legacy Bill after an “embarrassing” House of Lords vote.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which is opposed by victims groups, proposes an effective amnesty for crimes in exchange for information.

It would also prevent future civil cases and inquests into Troubles offences.

All of the main political parties in the North, the Irish Government and victims’ groups are opposed to the Bill.

In the final stages of its parliamentary journey this evening, Labour former Northern Ireland secretary Paul Murphy proposed a change to the Bill setting out conditions for legal immunity as part of reconciliation efforts, including consent from the families of victims.

Peers supported his amendment to the Bill 201 to 190, majority 11, with many urging against the immunity offer plan.

However, the Bill is expected to clear the final hurdle at Westminster later this week.

Prominent victims campaigner Raymond McCord, from the Truth and Justice Movement, described events today as a “defeat” and an “embarrassment” for the Conservative government.

McCord, who is seeking answers around the murder of his son Raymond junior by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997, said it “once again shows the opposition to this shameful Bill”.

“Today the Conservatives were clearly not the party of law and order rather they were the party of shame,” he said.

“Murder is murder despite what the Conservatives say.

“We, the Truth and Justice Movement – the cross-community victims group, must congratulate all those who voted for the amendment but special thanks to Baroness Nuala O’Loan and Baroness Margaret Ritchie for their open support for all victims.

“Today was a victory for the victims and it must have been hard for the Conservative Lords losing in front of victims sitting in the gallery. Will the Conservatives learn from this and scrap the bill? That is what must be done, nothing less.”

Images of victims of the Troubles were projected onto the Houses of Parliament in London at the weekend while Amnesty International and some victims made a late plea for the UK Government to scrap the legislation.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has previously said the the Bill provides the best opportunity for the families of Troubles victims who have gone decades without any information, to receive answers about what happened to their loved ones.