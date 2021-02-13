House party broken up by gardaí in large Longford gathering

GARDAÍ BROKE UP a party at a house in Longford yesterday evening with a large number of attendees.

People inside the house met the gardaí with “persistent non-engagement” after Longford gardaí responded to reports of a party.

Gardaí are issuing a “significant number” of fixed penalty notices after the discovery of a “large gathering of people” at the house, including to the organiser and homeowner.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene under the Public Order Acts.

In a statement, An Gardaí Síochána said that “Longford gardaí received reports of a party occurring at a house in Palace Crescent, Longford Town, attended and attempted to engage with occupants”.

“Gardaí were met with persistent non-engagement from those inside the house,” gardaí said.

“As a result of information received and observations, gardaí obtained a warrant to search the premises under the Misuse of Drugs Act,” they said.

“Shortly after 9.30pm, Gardaí searched the house and discovered a large group of people present in breach of current Covid–19 Regulations.

“Gardaí engaged with those present and they eventually dispersed.”

Under the Health Act 1947 (Covid-19) Regulations 2020, gardaí can issue fixed penalty notices for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions.

Attending an unlawful social or recreational gathering in a home can result in a charge of €150, while organising an unlawful gathering carries a €500 charge.

If a fixed penalty notice is not paid within 28 days, the offender can be prosecuted in court.