#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 16 May 2022
Advertisement

House price growth reaches seven year high at over 15%

Residential property prices hit a fresh seven-year high of 15.2% in March, according to new CSO figures.

By Jamie McCarron Monday 16 May 2022, 2:07 PM
7 minutes ago 429 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5765334
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICES increased by 15.2% nationally in the 12 months to March 2022, according to today’s Residential Property Price Index released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It’s the sharpest rate of annual price growth in the housing market since a spike of 16.8% in March 2015.

Overall, residential property prices are still 2.1% lower than their highest level in 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 10.1% lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 3.3% lower than their May 2007 peak.

Between March 2021 and March 2022, prices in Dublin rose by 12.7% and prices outside Dublin went up by 17.3%.

The Border region saw the biggest increase with prices jumping up 25.1%, while house prices in the Mid-East increased by 15.2%.

Households paid a median or mid-point price of €285,000 for a residential property in the 12 months to March 2022. 

The lowest median price paid for a dwelling was €136,500 in Longford, while the highest was €601,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Existing houses accounted for 3,288 (83.9%) of the dwelling purchases filed with the Revenue Commissioners in March 2022, the balance of 630 (16.1%) were new dwellings.

The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Dublin City at 13.8%, while South Dublin saw a rise of 11.3%.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin said today that this report was evidence that the private market cannot meet the demand for new homes and that the state must intervene.

“The latest CSO Residential Property Price Index report shows that property prices are continuing to rise across the State.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Housing affordability has gotten worse since Fianna Fáil got back into power. The Minister for Housing has failed to grasp this as thousands of ordinary people struggle to secure an affordable home,” he said.

“As a solution he offers another mad developer lead scheme which will just lock in high prices and provides no affordability dividend for the purchaser.

The latest Daft.ie quarterly rent report released Thursday shows that on 1 May this year, there were just 851 homes available to rent nationwide – down 77% year-on-year. 

Irish Examiner reported that there were just 131 homes available to rent in Munster at the start of this month, the lowest ever level recorded.

There were 64 homes to rent in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford cities combined on 1 MaY, compared to more than 350 during 2019.

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie