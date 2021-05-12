#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 12 May 2021
House and apartment prices have increased by 3.7% nationally over 12 months

In Dublin, house prices increased by 2.8% and apartment prices increased by 0.7%.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 12 May 2021, 1:00 PM
9 minutes ago 533 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5435218

THE COST OF houses and apartments increased by 3.7% nationally in the year to March, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 

This compares to an increase of 3% in the year to February and an increase of 0.9% in the 12 months to March 2020. 

The CSO Residential Property Price Index for March showed that in Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 2.5% in the year to March, while property prices outside Dublin were 4.9% higher. 

figure-11-residential-pr The % change to property prices since 2016 Source: CSO



The highest house price growth in Dublin was Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown at 3.9%, while Fingal saw a decline of 0.4%. 

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 4.5% and apartment prices up by 10.4%.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Midlands at 6.7%. At the other end of the scale, the Midwest saw a 1.2% increase. 

figure-12-national-and-r Source: CSO

Overall, the national index is 14.9% lower than its highest level in 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 20.1% lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 17.3% lower than their May 2007 peak. 

figure-13-residential-pr Source: CSO

Rent prices

Meanwhile, the latest rental report from Daft.ie has revealed that the average monthly rent in Ireland during the first quarter of the year was 2.1% higher than the final three months of 2020.

Rents during the first three months of 2021 were found to have had their largest quarterly gain since the middle of 2018.

The report also showed that housing supply has fallen outside Dublin, where the number of homes available to rent was up 20% on 1 May compared with the same date last year.

In contrast, only 1,150 rental units were available to rent outside the capital on 1 May – down one third from the same date in 2020.

The cost of renting increased in every city outside of Dublin in the twelve months to March, with the capital the only city in the country where rents fell from 2020 to 2021.

In the capital, the average monthly rent during the first quarter was €1,974, a drop of 6.5% over the past twelve months.

But rents outside of Dublin are 7.1% higher than they were in the first quarter of 2020, with renters paying €900 extra per year on average.

Nationally, the average monthly rent stood at €1,443 in the first quarter of 2021, up 1.7% over the past year and up by almost 95% from a low of €742 per month in late 2011.

Housing charity Threshold’s CEO John-Mark McCafferty warned that findings of the report, which also showed a drop in the number of homes available to rent, were not good for first-time buyers.

“With a year-on-year drop in the number of homes available to rent nationwide, combined with a lack of affordable homes to buy, prospective first-time buyers remain in an impossible situation,” he said.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott

Note: Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with Daft.ie publisher Distilled Media Group

