House prices outside Dublin to increase by 4.9% in 2024

HOUSE PRICES OUTSIDE Dublin are to increase by an average of 4.9% in the next 12 months.

Kerry will see the sharpest spike in prices – as much as 15% – while prices in Kilkenny and Laois could see an increase of 10%.

That is according to The Sunday Times Nationwide Property Price Guide.

Monaghan, Louth and Westmeath are the only counties where prices are expected to remain the same.

In some counties, such as Wexford, Waterford, Mayo and Offaly, it is now generally cheaper to buy than it is to build a home.

Advertisement

Ballinlough and Model Farm Road in Cork (both €490,000), are among the most expensive areas for three-bed semi-detached houses. Greystones, Co Wicklow, is also on the pricey side (€605,000), as a popular commuter town.

The three most affordable areas for the same house are Mohill (€155,000) and Ballinamore (€160,000) in Co Leitrim, alongside Castlerea, Roscommon (€160,000).

Below are the predicted price increases for each area:

Waterford – 10% Kerry – 4-15% Kilkenny – 8-10% Laois – 5-10% Roscommon – 7-8% North Co. Tipperary – 7.5% North Co. Cork – 6-7% Galway City – 5-7% Co. Longford – 6% Co. Cavan – 5% Cork City North – 5% East Co. Cork – 5% Co. Leitrim – 5% Co. Mayo – 5% Co. Offaly – 5% Sligo town – 5% South Co. Tipperary – 5% Co. Wexford – 5% Co. Meath – 4-5% Co. Carlow – 3-5% Co. Donegal – 3-5% Co. Kildare – 3-5% Limerick City – 4% South Co. Wicklow – 4% Co. Galway – 2-5% Co. Westmeath – 0-7% Cork City – 3% West Co. Cork – 3% Co. Limerick – 2-3% Co. Louth – 0-5% North Co. Wicklow – 2-3% Co. Monaghan – 0%

In recent years, the government has introduced a number of schemes to make home ownership more achievable.

The age of the average first time buyer is now higher than ever at 35 years old and with house prices on a steady incline, many people still feel locked out.

Meanwhile, a chronic shortage of housing has pushed rents upwards leaving many renters in a position where they struggle to save enough for a deposit.

You can read Your Stories about trying to get on the property ladder here.