#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 19 October 2020
Advertisement

House prices rise 5% as supply falls to lowest in over a decade

Some urban areas saw an increase of up to around 10% in the cost of housing between June and September.

By Lauren Boland Monday 19 Oct 2020, 7:15 AM
15 minutes ago 1,898 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5236941
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE AVERAGE COST of houses rose by nearly 5% in the third quarter of 2020, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report.

Between June and September, the average listed housing price increased by 4.8%.

The number of properties available to buy across the country was slightly under 17,700 on 1 October, which represents the lowest figure in over 14 years and a decrease of almost one-third compared to last year.

Some urban areas saw an increase of up to around 10% in the cost of housing between June and September.

In Waterford city, the average price rose by 11% in the third quarter. In Galway city, they rose by 10%, and Cork and Limerick saw an increase of 9% during the three month period.

However, in Dublin, prices only rose by an average of 2.2%.

Outside of cities, the average increase was 5.8%. Leinster saw an increase of 7.3%, while the cost of housing rose by 3.5% in Connacht and Ulster.

Ronan Lyons, author of the Daft.ie report and an economist at Trinity, said that jump in prices was “not entirely unexpected”.

“Indeed, it brings the Irish housing market into line with many other housing markets in high-income countries, where Covid-19 has not disrupted the long-term upward trend in housing prices,” Lyons said.

Lyons said that the “collapse” in listings in April and may had resulted in a fall in stock on the market.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This highlights the underlying issue affecting the Irish housing system – a prolonged and worsening scarcity,” he said.

The significant fall in completion of new homes to be registered in 2020 may prove a temporary blip. Nonetheless, the level of new home construction even in 2019 was barely half of underlying need,” Lyons said.

“While the public health emergency clearly dominates policymaker attention currently, longer-term challenges should not be forgotten. Chief amongst these is the lack of housing – especially for smaller households, in or close to Ireland’s largest cities and towns.”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie