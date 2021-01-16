#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 16 January 2021
Advertisement

House Republicans who helped Capitol Hill rioters could be prosecuted - Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi said there was “strong interest” in Congress for a 9/11-style investigation of the attack on the Capitol.

By AFP Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 7:45 AM
24 minutes ago 1,665 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5326938
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a press conference at the US Capitol.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a press conference at the US Capitol.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a press conference at the US Capitol.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A HANDFUL OF House Republicans loyal to Donald Trump are under scrutiny for their role in potentially coordinating with hardline activists who helped plan the action on Capitol Hill.

“If in fact it is found that members of Congress were accomplices to this insurrection, if they aided and abetted the crime,” US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “there may have to be actions taken beyond the Congress in terms of prosecution.”

The inspectors-general of various federal departments – including Homeland Security, Justice and Defense – also announced their own internal investigations yesterday to assess their preparations and response to the 6 January violence.

They will seek to determine what information was available before the riot, how it was circulated among the various federal law enforcement agencies, and their reactions on the day, they said in statements, adding that they will coordinate their investigations.

Five people died in the violent unrest generated by Trump’s supporters, whom he urged to march on Congress and “fight like hell” to save the country and stop President-elect Joe Biden from taking office on 20 January.

trump-supporters-storm-us-capitol Rioters clash with police while trying to enter the Capitol Hill building. Source: Lev Radin

“We must subject this whole complex to scrutiny in light of what happened, and the fact that the inauguration is coming,” Pelosi told reporters, referring to Biden’s upcoming swearing-in on the steps of Capitol Hill, where rioters fought with police.

Law enforcement has come under heavy criticism since the attack, who were able to easily enter the building and create chaos for several hours before being dislodged.

Questions focus on the existence of information that the FBI did not circulate to its partners, and the slowness with which the Pentagon deployed National Guard soldiers.

“To that end, I have asked retired lieutenant general Russel Honore to lead an immediate review of security infrastructure, inter-agency processes, and command and control,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi said that retired general Russel Honore, who coordinated the Hurricane Katrina response, will oversee an immediate security review of the US Capitol riot.

She also said there was “strong interest” in Congress for a 9/11-style investigation of the unprecedented attack on the Capitol, which led to the swift second impeachment Wednesday of President Donald Trump.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Justice is called for,” she said.

But Pelosi declined to reveal when she will send the article of impeachment – for “incitement of insurrection” – over to the Senate, a process that would trigger a trial of the president.

“You’ll be the first to know when we announce that we’re going over there,” she told reporters.

She described Honore as “a respected leader with experience dealing with crises,” including the military relief response along the Gulf Coast when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005.

The 80-year-old speaker said that while the entire Congress remained passionate in its reaction to the deadly Capitol violence, “we must be very dispassionate in how we make decisions to go forward for security, security, security.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie