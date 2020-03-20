This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 20 March, 2020
Every household to be given two free postcards by An Post

The cards don’t need a stamp and are free to send to anywhere on the island of Ireland.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 20 Mar 2020, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 22,800 Views 45 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5052941
Image: Shutterstock/Trombax
Image: Shutterstock/Trombax

EVERY HOUSEHOLD IS set to receive two free postcards from An Post in an effort to help people stay connected during this period of social distancing.

The postcards will be free to send through the postal system to anyone across the island of Ireland. 

Five million cards have been made by An Post to be delivered to households across Ireland.

Each of the country’s 1.8 million households will receive two postcards in the coming weeks. Extra cards will also be available for people to pick up in their local post office.

An Post CEO David McRedmond advised people to “let [others] know you’re thinking of them”. 

“Write to your grand-parents or older relatives and friends who are self-isolating; write to someone who is living alone or who could do with a boost,” McRedmond said. 

He advised sending a card to cousins, friends, healthcare workers and other people continuing their work during this time. 

“Then pop the postcards in the postbox when you’re out for a walk – there’s no need for a stamp. The postmen and postwomen of Ireland will deliver your message free-of-charge to your loved ones,” he said. 

There’s nothing like a personal note to raise our spirits and remind us that we’re not being forgotten, that we are all in this together and that we will get through it. Post is a powerful link connecting people and communities who have to remain apart at this strange and difficult time. 

The cards don’t need a stamp and are free to send anywhere in the island of Ireland.

People at the moment are being advised to socially distance themselves from others in an effort to slow down the spread of Covid-19. 

Visit the HSE’s website for further advice on social distancing and protecting yourself and others from the coronavirus. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

