This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Not-for-profit housing associations provided 41% of social housing in 2019

The figures were released in the Irish Council for Social Housing’s activity report for 2019.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 7:01 AM
37 minutes ago 1,057 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5118667
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

HOUSING ASSOCIATIONS IN Ireland provided 41% of the total long-term social housing units in 2019, and took 5,000 households off the social-housing waiting list, according to the Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH).

According to its Housing Association Activity Report for 2019, 10,007 social-rented homes were built, purchased and leased in 2019, and housing associations delivered more than 40% of these.

Dr Donal McManus, ICSH Chief Executive said that housing associations reached “record delivery levels” in 2019, with the highest number of homes for the sector.

“We’re confident that our member organisations have the capacity to further increase Ireland’s stock of permanent social housing over the coming years.

However, in the face of a looming Covid-19 related recession, it is important that social and affordable housing delivery is prioritised in any economic stimulus measures put in place to protect the economy and accelerate the national recovery.

“Austerity measures have a lasting and damaging impact on housing delivery. In 2013 we delivered just 211 homes (5% of our 2019 output). We cannot repeat this mistake again.”

Housing associations – also known as approved housing bodies or ‘AHBs’ – are not-for-profit organisations that aim to build and manage affordable housing. Almost 40,000 social homes are currently managed by AHBs.

The ICSH said that today’s figures demonstrate that AHBs have been delivering on, and exceeding, housing association targets in Rebuilding Ireland.

We’ve delivered almost 11,000 homes since Rebuilding Ireland was launched, and our sector’s current construction pipeline is a healthy 11,263 homes. 

“Working in partnership with local authorities across Ireland, we expect to reach our 2021 target of 15,000 social homes, even with the slow-down caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The ICSH is calling for major investment in social and affordable housing in the forthcoming programme for government and in response to an emerging recession.

The Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH) is the national federation for non-profit housing associations, representing approximately 270 member organisations that provide social housing. It’s members include Cluid Housing, Peter McVerry Trust, Simon Communities, Fold Ireland, Respond and Tuath Housing.

The report is available to read here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie