Over €1 billion left unspent by Govt on housing projects over the last three years

THE GOVERNMENT HAS failed to spend over €1 billion of its housing budget over the last three years.

New figures show that the Department of Housing were unable to spend all funding allocated to social and affordable housing projects in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Last year, the Department left €471 million in capital funding for housing unspent, while in 2021 €441 million was left unspent.

In 2020, there was €92 million in capital funding for housing left unspent.

In total – between 2020 and 2022 – there was an €1,004,926,000 underspend on capital funding for housing projects.

Across the entire Department, which has responsibility for local government as well as bodies like Met Éireann, the capital budget underspend was €1,517,999,000.

Under Government expenditure rules, up to 10% of any underspend is able to be carried over into the following year.

While there was an underspend last year, the Government did meet its overall housing target under the Housing For All plan, with over 24,600 homes being built.

However, it is currently unclear how many social and affordable homes were built last year, with official data not yet available.

The data was released to Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin through a parliamentary question.

According to Ó Broin, the capital underspend on housing would have been enough to build an additional 4,000 social and affordable homes.

“The unspent capital funding could have delivered at least an additional 4,000 social and affordable homes,” Ó Broin said.

“This could have housed half the total number of households currently in Department of Housing funded emergency accommodation.”

Ó Broin said while construction site closures due to Covid-19 lockdowns were a factor in the underspend, they are not the “main reason”.

“While Covid-19 construction site restrictions were a factor they are not the main reason why so much money for social and affordable housing is being underspent. Nor does it explain why the annual underspend is increasing each year, even after Covid,” Ó Broin said.

The Journal reported earlier this year that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) had raised concerns about the ability of the Department of Housing to spend its budget, particularly due to rising construction costs.

“Given continuing challenges in the external environment relating to construction inflation and interest rate increases, it is anticipated that DHLGH [Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage] may continue to have difficulty in spending its capital allocation in 2023,” reads the briefing note.