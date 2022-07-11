#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 11 July 2022
Government to introduce strict new controls on short-term lettings

The controls are set to kick in on 1 September.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 11 Jul 2022, 7:19 AM
THE GOVERNMENT IS set to introduce new controls on short-term lettings in a bid to increase the number of properties on the rental market.

Housing minister Darragh O’Brien said the new controls would result in more homes returning to the long-term rental market in Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) where rents are highest and where people have the greatest difficulty finding affordable housing.

RPZs are areas in which landlords are only allowed to increase rents each year in line with the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices.

The new rules, if enacted, will mean that from 1 September, online platforms will not be able to advertise properties in RPZs which do not have the right planning permission.

Right now, those people who wish to let their homes short-term must have the right planning permission to do so. 

O’Brien said that non-compliance with these provisions will be an offence for both the individual property owners and the online platforms.

He said: “We know that significant numbers of properties have been withdrawn from the long-term rental market in recent years and diverted for use as short-term lettings, negatively impacting on the supply and availability of private residential rental accommodation with associated knock-on implications for rental prices.

“Through these new controls we are strengthening the regulations which are in place and ensuring that homes are used to the best effect in areas of acute housing need. These regulatory controls will be in place for a period of six months initially during which time the Department of Tourism alongside Fáilte Ireland will establish a new registration as committed to under Housing for All.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

