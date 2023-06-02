Demand for new homes in Ireland has gone through the roof according to Daft

A NEW REPORT from Daft.ie has found that demand for homes has risen 17% year on year in Ireland, and that demand for new build homes is up 114% compared to last year.

Homes listed with a price listed between €400,000 and €600,000 saw the largest growth in demand, as it has risen by 38% compared to last year.

Within that bracket, new homes at a price point of €400,000 and €500,000 saw a huge surge in demand of 1783%.

Homes in the €600,000 to €800,000 also saw an increase in demand, of 20%.

18 out of 26 counties assessed by Daft.ie saw an increase in demand compared to this time last year.

Demand for homes in Dublin is up 34%, which is double the growth in demand seen across the rest of the country.

Meath has seen the second highest growth in demand, while Limerick, Offaly, and Louth all falling just behind.

The Daft.ie report looked at growth and change in enquiries sent to the company on property listings across their ‘for sale’ section.

A spokesperson for the company said that their findings show that demand for homes has grown nationwide year on year.

“The other side of the equation, however, not covered here is supply, and the supply in the sales market in Ireland over the course of the last 12 months was not one where supply was adequate to meet demand.

“The Irish housing market is in desperate need of increased supply over years and indeed decades to come,” they said.