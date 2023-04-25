Cabinet allocates additional €750 million to subsidise 'affordable' apartments

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 43 minutes ago
CABINET HAS AGREED to temporarily subsidise the construction of between 4,000 and 6,000 additional ‘affordable’ apartments to the value of €750 million.
Government ministers have signed off on a plan today to try to accelerate the building of new homes and the refurbishment of vacant ones in an update to its Housing for All strategy.
The funding for new apartment construction will be made through the Land Development Agency under the cost-rental system.
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said that work will begin on cost-rental developments that have planning permission but are not currently being progressed, describing it as a “viability gap”.
Additionally, development levies that are currently required to connect new homes with services like roads, water and sewage will be temporarily scrapped for 12 months. The government estimates that the move will save up to €12,650 per home.
The plan also includes an increase in grants for the restoration of empty homes and making it easier to apply for such grants.
The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant will increase from €30,000 to €50,000 for vacant properties and from €50,000 to €70,000 for derelict properties. It will be extended to cover houses built up to 2007 and include both rental properties and those occupied by their owners.
Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there is a “huge deficit” in housing and the government is “playing catch up” to close the shortfall.
“We are likely to meet our overall target again this year but we need to do more,” the Taoiseach said.
He said that “merely meeting our own targets won’t be enough” and that the government needs to “restore the social contract and make home ownership affordable for the majority again”.
Responding to the announcement, Labour TD and finance spokesperson Ged Nash said that “there will be plenty of backslapping in Government Buildings today as they throw around €1 billion to give the appearance of doing something on housing” but that “there will be more spin and bluster and very little change for working people”.
“The reality is a huge amount of workers in low and middle income are struggling to put food on the table. So many people across Ireland are not able to cope with the dramatic increases in the cost of living,” he said, calling for an increase to the national minimum wage.
People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett TD, called the measures “a clear indication that the government are unable and unwilling to break from a failed formula when it comes to addressing housing crisis”.
“The measures mooted by government clearly show that they want to give further subsides to private developers rather than acknowledging their own failure to deliver the public and affordable housing that is needed to begin to resolve the dire housing crisis,” Boyd Barrett said.
“The vast majority of new private developments that are coming on stream are totally unaffordable for people. That is why the government need to directly step in and use this surplus to get public and affordable houses into our existing housing stock.”
