Sinn Féin 'housing emergency' motion set to be debated in Dáil tonight

A SINN FÉIN motion to declare a ‘housing emergency’ is set to be debated this evening in the Dáil.
It comes as a rally by Raise the Roof is set to be held in Dublin over the ongoing housing crisis, with the protest set to gather at Parnell Square at 1pm on Saturday.
The motion seeks to declare a ‘housing emergency’ alongside calls for people to join the protest this weekend
Sinn Féin’s Housing Spokesperson, Eoin Ó Broin criticised the Government’s housing policy this morning.
“Over the last number of days we’ve seen all the manifestations of the failure of Fianna Fáil Fine Gael’s housing policy.
“We’ve seen CSO reports last week showing house prices continue to rise, Daft.ie report today showing rents continue to rise.”
He said that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was “clearly asleep at the wheel”.
“This is the minister, who only two only two weeks ago said he didn’t believe we were in the middle of a housing emergency”.
Ó Broin said that by declaring an emergency, the Government would then be able to take emergency action to help tackle the crisis, including a ban on rent increases and more funding for local authorities to buy properties with HAP or RAS tenants in situ.
The motion is set to be supported by Sinn Féin, the Labour Party, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit-Solidarity as well as some Independent TDs.
When asked if Sinn Féin are considering a motion of no-confidence in the Housing Minister, Ó Broin said that it was not being considered “at this time”.
However, he said that the planned rotation of Taoiseach on 17 December would be a vote of confidence.
“There is going to be a vote of confidence in this Government. It’s going to be in December when Tweedledum and Tweedledee change positions.”
Under the Programme for Government, the position of Taoiseach is set to rotate between Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar, with Varadkar becoming Taoiseach and Martin becoming Tánaiste.
