This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Plans for over 250 homes on Hollystown Golf Club lands rejected as 'substandard form of development'

ABP said the plans would “result in a substandard form of development”.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 6:10 AM
56 minutes ago 2,812 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4715436
File photo of the entrance to Hollystown Golf Course.
Image: Google Street View
File photo of the entrance to Hollystown Golf Course.
File photo of the entrance to Hollystown Golf Course.
Image: Google Street View

PLANS FOR OVER 250 homes on the lands of a golf club in north Dublin were rejected last month by An Bord Pleanála due to issues around connectivity, layout and the design of the proposed development. 

Plans were lodged by Glenveagh Homes Limited to build the houses and apartments and associated site works on lands at Hollystown Golf Club, Hollystown, Dublin 15.

Glenveagh – a housebuilder backed by US vulture fund Oaktree Capital – acquired the 162 acre site in early 2018, 19 of which are zoned for residential use, with the golf course still functioning. 

The developer lodged plans directly to An Bord Pleanála (ABP) in March of this year under Strategic Housing Development planning rules introduced in December 2016.

These rules allow developments of over 100 residential units or 200 student beds to bypass city planners and go straight to ABP for a decision.

The plans were for a the change of use of the golf club to residential and open space and the construction of 253 residential units – 120 apartments and 133 houses. 

ABP came back to the developer late last month rejecting the plans outright.

Reasons for refusal

In their report which forms the basis for the refusal, an ABP inspector states that the development is a “poor design concept that is substandard in its form, layout and elevational treatment”.

The inspector found that the proposed development failed to provide high quality open spaces; failed to establish a sense of place; and would…

“…result in a substandard form of development lacking in variety and distinctiveness, all of which would lead to conditions injurious to the residential amenities of future occupants”.

The inspector also found that the plans would also fail to create well-connected communities and fail to encourage walking and cycling. 

The lack of meaningful pedestrian and cycle facilities proposed along the site boundary with the nearby R121 road was raised as an issue, with the inspector stating that any development of the lands would be “premature pending the provision of these improvement works”.

The inspector also stated that the lack of proper cycle paths along the main access road through nearby GAA lands was unacceptable. 

The report states that if development was carried out before these issues were addressed the proposed development would “endanger public safety by reason of a traffic hazard, including hazard to pedestrians and cyclists”.

ABP rejected the plans outright on this basis. A total of 25 submissions were also received in relation to the plans, from a mix of government bodies, residents’ groups and individual residents.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Glenveagh said:

We note ABP’s position and look forward to working with them to deliver a high quality housing scheme in the area. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie