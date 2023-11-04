Housing minister to meet European Commission next month over delays in Airbnb crackdown

HOUSING MINISTER DARRAGH O’Brien has confirmed that he is due to meet with the European Commission in December over the ongoing delay to Ireland’s crackdown on Airbnb and short-term let properties.

Responding to The Journal about when the government will be able to bring in the new rules that could bring thousands of short-term let properties back into the rental market, the minister said: “I really want this wrapped up as soon as we can.”

At the end of last year, a new short-term let register was approved by the government with expectations it could bring thousands of properties back into the market this year.

Under the plan, properties advertised for short-term letting via online platforms, such as Airbnb, will be obliged to have a valid registration number with Fáilte Ireland.

Any host offering accommodation for periods of up to and including 21 nights will need to be registered.

Property owners will have to register via the online portal, input their details and confirm they have planning permission, where applicable.

Before advertising properties, booking platforms will be obliged to only advertise properties with a valid Fáilte Ireland registration number.

The register was one of the pillars in the government’s action plan to increase housing supply.

EU Commission delay

The bill, to allow for the new register, was submitted to the EU Commission on 21 December as required under an EU Directive.

Such a notification triggers a standstill period of three months during which the proposed Bill cannot be enacted.

The Department received a communication from the EU Commission stating that the period is to be extended until 22 December 2023.

“I’ve already said that I’m disappointed with the delay within the Commission. I intend to meet the Commission in early December,” said O’Brien.

“We’re working through an agreed date for the meeting between the two commissioners in that regard. I’d like us to be able to move forward with the legislations prepared,” he said.

“I’ve been engaging directly with the Commission on that. I have written to them. As people will know I received a response which told me nothing I didn’t already know,” he said, adding that the review will hopefully conclude by December.