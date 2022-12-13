Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien set to face motion of no confidence today

HOUSING MINISTER DARRAGH O’Brien is set to face a motion of no confidence in the Dáil this afternoon.

The motion, tabled by People Before Profit-Solidarity, takes place just days before the Cabinet reshuffle.

The motion states that the minister’s housing policies “are creating a catastrophic failure that is tearing apart the social fabric of Irish society”, and calls for O’Brien to be removed from office.

It also notes the failure of the Government to deliver on the “worsening housing and homelessness crisis” which the motion states is “leading to the scapegoating of refugees and International Protection applicants”.

Advertisement

Monthly homeless figures, which rose above 11,397 last month – the highest number ever recorded – are also highlighted in the motion’s text.

Government is set to put down a counter-motion and there is no indication that any Government TD will vote against the housing minister.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that it is wrong to target an individual minister, stating that O’Brien is working hard to deal with the housing crisis.

TD Bríd Smith has said the no confidence in the minister and his government is not being tabled for personal reasons, but is based on the fact that the housing crisis continues to deteriorate.

“The housing crisis has long been regarded as an emergency, but now we can see that it is an absolute catastrophe. Simply put, our housing system is broken thanks to successive failures of government policy,” she said.

The motions will be debated later this afternoon, with a roll call vote taking place directly afterwards.