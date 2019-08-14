This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 14 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish property prices show slowest increase in six years

The latest figures from June show Irish property price growth is slowing.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 3:28 PM
17 minutes ago 1,074 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4765564
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IRISH PROPERTY PRICES have risen by their slowest rate in six years, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 

Property prices were 2% higher in June compared to the same month 12 months ago – a smaller increase than the 2.6% rise recorded in the year to May and the 3% rise recorded in the year to April. 

In Dublin, residential property prices rose by 0.1% in the year to June, with the largest price increase found in south Dublin, where prices rose by 3.6%. 

Beyond Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 3.9% higher in the year to June. 

House prices in the border region saw the largest rise of 14.7%. 

“A steady and sustained increase in supply has undoubtedly contributed to slower Irish property price inflation of late both by increasing accessibility directly and lessening ‘panic buying,” KBC bank said, commenting on the figures. 

However, the bank noted that this was not the “dominant” factor and pointed to the fact that there has not been an acceleration in the rate of house purchases. 

“With borrower behaviour constrained by lessons from the previous downturn as well as lending limits, the scope for property price inflation to outrun income growth looks to be exhausted,” the bank added. 

The uncertainty over Brexit was also named as a factor. “Unless concerns about Brexit and other significant downside risks to Irish economic prospects fade, this may act to dampen property price inflation further in coming months,” KBC said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie