Tuesday 1 March 2022
Cabinet to discuss potential referendum on Constitutional right to housing

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will today visit the Housing Commission.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 8:13 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

CABINET IS SET to discuss moves towards a potential referendum on the right to housing. 

The government’s Housing for All plan contained a commitment to establish a Housing Commission that would bring forward proposals for a referendum.  

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will today visit the Housing Commission and hold talks with chairperson John O’Connor. 

The commission is set to establish a referendum subcommittee to consider the complex Constitutional issues and the potential wording of such a referendum. 

A referendum on the right to housing has been mooted for some time with politicians from government parties and the opposition among those who have pushed for it. 

Opinion polls have shown that more than six out of 10 Irish people believe the right to housing should be enshrined in the Constitution.

There are differing views as to the effect of such a change but proponents argue that a Constitutional amendment would lead to more aggressive legislative change in the area of housing. 

Speaking to The Journal last year, constitutional law professor at Trinity College Dublin David Kenny said that and an amendment on a right to housing “is what we call an economic, social, cultural right that touches directly upon socio-economic distribution”.

“It touches upon our core matters such as social policy and that’s much different to the kinds of rights we protect in the Irish Constitution. The only other right that’s like it in the Constitution at the moment is the right to free primary education,” he said.

