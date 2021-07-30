#Open journalism No news is bad news

Open Newsroom: How can Ireland improve public transport?

Is public transport safe for women? Can you commute from Dublin to Donegal? What happened to Ireland’s railways? We’ll answer these questions and more.

By Brian Whelan Friday 30 Jul 2021, 10:52 AM
HOW LONG WOULD it take you to get from Donegal to Dublin if you didn’t take your car? That’s one important question we answer in this month’s Open Newsroom. 

As part of The Good Information Project we are looking at public transport – asking questions about how it could be changed or improved.

Our Open Newsroom discussion tackles the questions readers have sent in and gives you a chance to understand how we approach these topics. We aim to explain policy in an accessible way.

Journalists Lauren Boland and Maria Delaney give an overview of their work around transport security, accessibility, and cost.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here

