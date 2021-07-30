Open Newsroom: How can Ireland improve public transport?

HOW LONG WOULD it take you to get from Donegal to Dublin if you didn’t take your car? That’s one important question we answer in this month’s Open Newsroom.

As part of The Good Information Project we are looking at public transport – asking questions about how it could be changed or improved.

Our Open Newsroom discussion tackles the questions readers have sent in and gives you a chance to understand how we approach these topics. We aim to explain policy in an accessible way.

Journalists Lauren Boland and Maria Delaney give an overview of their work around transport security, accessibility, and cost.

