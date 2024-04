THE EUROPEAN UNION has a massive but often unseen impact on our day-to-day life here in Ireland.

Despite that, how exactly it all works is a bit of a mystery for a lot of people.

With the European Elections coming up in June, The Journal is running a new series of podcasts to help people become better informed ahead of the vote.

This week’s episode of The Explainer leaves the Brussels jargon to one side and focuses on what the core institutions are and how they all interact with each other.

What is the European Commission? How is it different to the European Parliament? And where does an MEP fit into all of this? Listen here to find out more.

We want to know: Do you understand how the European Union works?