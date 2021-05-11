#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 11 May 2021
How events unfolded in Ballymurphy in August 1971

Ten people were fatally wounded in gunfire involving the British army in west Belfast over three days in August 1971.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 May 2021, 8:36 AM
Image: Liam McBurney
Image: Liam McBurney

A MOTHER OF eight and a Catholic priest were among ten people fatally wounded in disputed shootings involving the army in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast between August 9-11 1971.

The scenes came at a chaotic time across Northern Ireland following the controversial decision to implement internment without trial in response to the start of the Troubles.

Findings following fresh inquests into the 10 deaths will be delivered by Coroner Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan on Tuesday.

This is how events unfolded.

August 9

Soldiers were dispatched in the early hours to arrest scores of people regarded as IRA suspects as internment without trial came into effect.

They were met with disorder across Northern Ireland.

That evening, at Springfield Park in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast, parish priest Father Hugh Mullan, 38, died after being caught in gunfire as he went to the aid of a wounded man.

Frank Quinn, 19, was also fatally wounded as he tried to help Fr Mullan.

At the same time, outside an army barracks at the Henry Taggart Hall on Divismore Park, Noel Philips, 19, Joseph Murphy, 41, Joan Connolly, 44, and Daniel Teggart, 44, were fatally wounded by gunfire.

August 10

Eddie Doherty, 31, died after being shot on the Whiterock Road as he came across an encounter between soldiers and protesters who had erected a barricade across the road.

August 11

Joseph Corr, 43, and John Laverty, 20, were shot in the Whiterock Road area in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Corr died 16 days later from his injuries.

Former soldier John McKerr, 49, was shot later that morning on Westrock Drive close to Corpus Christi Church as he took a break from maintenance work.

He died of his injuries on August 20.

An 11th person, Paddy McCarthy, 44, was shot in the hand at a community centre.

He later died of a heart attack. His death was not included in the fresh inquests.

