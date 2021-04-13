#Open journalism No news is bad news

Open thread: How has Covid-19 changed the way you work?

We want to know how work has changed for you because of the pandemic and what you think should change in the aftermath of Covid-19.

By Brian Whelan Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 4:00 PM
ALMOST HALF OF the working population in Ireland have had their employment situation affected by the pandemic over the last year. As we slowly turn the tide on Covid-19 the big question is – what will work look like now?

Many people have been working from home for the last year. Some have had to improvise home offices while others have moved out of the cities now they’re no longer tied to their commute.

For others this was not an option. They continued showing up to essential jobs to help keep society running. People in hospitality had to adapt many times as rules changed, while many others lost their jobs and businesses.

As part of The Good Information Project, we’re looking to find out what work looks like in Ireland right now – and how it should change after Covid. We’ll use your responses to guide our output on this topic. If you’ve been taking daily Zoom calls from your bedroom, struggling to balance childcare with work, peddling a Deliveroo bike, or anything in between, we want to hear from you. 

Let us know how your work has changed and your expectations for post-Covid work in the comments below. 

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

Brian Whelan

