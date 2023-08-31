Census 2022: Over half a million adults living with parents

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Over 500,000 adults in Ireland are living with their parents, according to census data released by the Central Statistics Office today.
This is a 14% increase over previous census data gathered in 2016.
Nearly 60% of these were men, and over half of them were employed.
Adults aged between 20-24 were most likely to live with their parents – 61% – compared to 15% of 30-24 year olds.
The most affected area was in south Dublin, where 16% of adults live at home, while Galway exhibited the lowest at 9%.
Other data released from Census 2022 shows a sharp rise in the number of same-sex couples, and children with same-sex parents.
There were 10,393 same-sex couples registered in 2022, an increase of 72% on 2016, while the number of children in same-sex couple families increased by 86%.
The counties with the greatest increases in same-sex couples were in Meath – 152% – and Roscommon – 143%.
On children specifically, the data shows that one-third of children in the state – those under the age of 15 – are in some form of childcare.
50,000 of these children were at pre-primary level.
The lowest proportion is in south Dublin – 29% – while the highest is in Monaghan – 38%.
CSO statistician Deirdre Lynch noted the difference in care options depending on citizenship.
“While over a third of Irish children were in some form of childcare, only around a fifth of Polish and Indian children were” she said.
Since 1996, the number of families has risen by 59%, but the average number of children per family fell by 26%
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site