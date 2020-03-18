This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

74 new cases of coronavirus confirmed, bringing Ireland's total to 366

Health officials updated the number of confirmed cases at their daily press briefing this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 8:55 PM
29 minutes ago 71,245 Views 111 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5049675
File photo of Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo of Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan.
File photo of Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: RollingNews.ie

SEVENTY FOUR NEW cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

There are now 366 cases in the Republic. Six new cases were announced in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total number there to 68.

The total number on the island of Ireland now stands at 434.

Health officials updated the number of confirmed cases here at their daily press briefing this evening.

There are now over 200,000 confirmed cases worldwide and more than 7,600 deaths.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said the new cases are made up of 29 females and 45 males.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has made available an analysis of the 271 cases notified as at midnight Monday, 16 March, 2020.

The following information has been released this evening:

  • Of the 271 cases notified 40% are male and 59% female, with 23 clusters.
  • To date 42% cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.
  • Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years, with almost one in four cases aged 35 – 44 years.
  • One in five cases are healthcare workers with 37% of these cases associated with travel.
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork (48) and Limerick (14).

Related Read

16.03.20 'We're all in this together': How to look after your wellbeing and those around you during the coronavirus outbreak

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role.

 “We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.

“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (111)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie