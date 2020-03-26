This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: 10 more deaths and 255 new cases in Ireland confirmed

The median age of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 who have died is 79 years.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 8:52 PM
59 minutes ago 145,533 Views 214 Comments
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 255 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,819.

A further 10 deaths connected to the coronavirus have also been confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths to 19.

The figures were announced at a briefing at the Department of Health tonight. 

Three female patients and seven male patients died; nine of those who died were in the east of the country and one was in the south.

The median age of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 who have died is 79 years; 68% are male and 32% are female.

The latest figures are correct as of 1pm today. 

Most of the deaths were in nursing homes or hospitals, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, confirmed.

Earlier a report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) noted that nine Covid-19 clusters have occurred in nursing homes.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts new cases may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 24 March (1,383 cases), shows:

  • 55% are male and 45% are female, with 66 clusters involving 295 cases
  • The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years
  • 340 cases (25%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 47 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 321 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 774, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 154 cases (11%)
  • Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 27%

Research 

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that while 35% of people are worried about their personal health, 77% of people are worried about the health of their family and friends.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, which is conducted twice weekly, reveals:

  • 66% of people say they are coughing into their elbow
  • 81% say they are physical distancing when they are in a queue
  • 65% of people are worried about the economy
  • 32% of people are worried about their employment status

Speaking tonight, Holohan said: “We are only at the beginning of the curve. We need every citizen to heed the advice and measures put in place to protect all of us.”

He also expressed condolences with the families of those who have died. 

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said he and his colleagues  “are aware Covid-19 is impacting and reshaping daily life for everyone”.

“We can see from the data that people are most concerned about their family and friends. If you look after yourself, restrict movement and follow advice, you will ultimately protect them,” Glynn added. 

Earlier it was confirmed that three more people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of people who’ve died from the virus there to 10.

A further 32 cases of the novel coronavirus in the North were also confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 241.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

