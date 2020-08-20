This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The confusion is worse than the lockdown': Call for clarity on how many people can attend cultural events

Mixed messaging from the government has been criticised by the arts community.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 9:13 AM
22 minutes ago 2,297 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5180870
Image: Shutterstock/Altrendo Images
Image: Shutterstock/Altrendo Images

THE NATIONAL CAMPAIGN for the Arts (NCFA) has called for clarity on the number of people who can attend cultural event under the new Covid-19 guidelines.

There is much confusion as to how many people can attend certain events, and what classifies as a “controlled environment” after mixed messages were given yesterday.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht (DCHG) issued a clarification last night stating that just six people are allowed to attend indoor cultural events unless an exemption is granted by the government.

“A small number of exemptions for theatres may be made on a case-by-case basis following discussion with the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht,” a statement noted.

Outdoor events are to be limited to just 15 people.

“These events are deemed as mass gatherings where there is a concentration of people at a specific location for a specific purpose over a set period of time. These types of events provide opportunities for the virus to spread,” a statement said.

Angela Dorgan, chairperson of the NCFA, said clarity is needed and called for an “informed, considered and proportionate” approach.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dorgan called for the Department of Health to consult with the arts sector before decisions are made.

She said there has been a “huge lack of clarity on this particular issue”, adding: “The confusion is worse than the actual lockdown … artists are waiting to know whether they have a gig tonight.”

Confusion over theatres

There is confusion as to whether or not theatres are deemed “controlled environments”. 

The DCHG yesterday had said that venues like theatres, cinemas, galleries and museums could operate under previous limits once physical distancing takes place, which would mean 50 persons indoors and 200 people outdoors. However, theatres were not specifically mentioned in a later statement from the Department of Health.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dorgan said it doesn’t make sense that 50 people could attend a cinema, but not a theatre, if the same safety measures are in place, asking: “Why you can do one thing indoors with 50 people and not another thing?”

Individual groupings attending indoor venues must be limited to six people from no more than three households.

“Businesses/services such as museums, cinemas and art galleries are deemed to be controlled environments, with appropriate protective measures in place such as physical distancing between people. These venues can continue to operate where appropriate physical distancing and all other protective measures can continue to be maintained,” the Department of Health stated. 

No exhaustive list has yet been published as to exactly which businesses are deemed to be “controlled environments” and therefore allowed to continue operating in this manner.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie