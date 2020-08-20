'The confusion is worse than the lockdown': Call for clarity on how many people can attend cultural events

THE NATIONAL CAMPAIGN for the Arts (NCFA) has called for clarity on the number of people who can attend cultural event under the new Covid-19 guidelines.

There is much confusion as to how many people can attend certain events, and what classifies as a “controlled environment” after mixed messages were given yesterday.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht (DCHG) issued a clarification last night stating that just six people are allowed to attend indoor cultural events unless an exemption is granted by the government.

“A small number of exemptions for theatres may be made on a case-by-case basis following discussion with the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht,” a statement noted.

Outdoor events are to be limited to just 15 people.

“These events are deemed as mass gatherings where there is a concentration of people at a specific location for a specific purpose over a set period of time. These types of events provide opportunities for the virus to spread,” a statement said.

Angela Dorgan, chairperson of the NCFA, said clarity is needed and called for an “informed, considered and proportionate” approach.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dorgan called for the Department of Health to consult with the arts sector before decisions are made.

She said there has been a “huge lack of clarity on this particular issue”, adding: “The confusion is worse than the actual lockdown … artists are waiting to know whether they have a gig tonight.”

Confusion over theatres

There is confusion as to whether or not theatres are deemed “controlled environments”.

The DCHG yesterday had said that venues like theatres, cinemas, galleries and museums could operate under previous limits once physical distancing takes place, which would mean 50 persons indoors and 200 people outdoors. However, theatres were not specifically mentioned in a later statement from the Department of Health.

Dorgan said it doesn’t make sense that 50 people could attend a cinema, but not a theatre, if the same safety measures are in place, asking: “Why you can do one thing indoors with 50 people and not another thing?”

Individual groupings attending indoor venues must be limited to six people from no more than three households.

“Businesses/services such as museums, cinemas and art galleries are deemed to be controlled environments, with appropriate protective measures in place such as physical distancing between people. These venues can continue to operate where appropriate physical distancing and all other protective measures can continue to be maintained,” the Department of Health stated.

No exhaustive list has yet been published as to exactly which businesses are deemed to be “controlled environments” and therefore allowed to continue operating in this manner.