Up to 50 people can attend weddings in Dublin this weekend, but down to 25 people from Monday

WEDDINGS WITH UP 50 attendees can go ahead in Dublin this weekend, the government has confirmed.

Cabinet earlier agreed that Dublin is set to move to Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions for three weeks, after an increase in cases of the virus in the capital.

From Monday, a maximum of 25 people can attend weddings and funerals in Dublin.

However, the government has agreed that weddings planned for this weekend can be attended by up to 50 people – as set out under the Level 2 guidelines.

The rest of the country bar Dublin remains at Level 2. Under Level 2, up to 50 people can also attend funerals.

Religious services in Dublin will move online for the next three weeks, but places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Cabinet has accepted NPHET’s advice about restrictions in Dublin without deviation, including recommendations on closing indoor dining.

Speaking this evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the “threat is growing” from Covid-19 and despite people’s best efforts, “we are in a very dangerous place”.

“I understand how frustrated people are,” he said. “Only we as a people working together, can slow the new wave of the virus.

“I know how exhausting and infuriating this is … I know the additional restrictions will make people angry,” Martin said, but added: “These restrictions will help reduce the spread of the virus and save lives.”