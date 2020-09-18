#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 18 September 2020
Advertisement

Up to 50 people can attend weddings in Dublin this weekend, but down to 25 people from Monday

From Monday, a maximum of 25 people can attend weddings and funerals in Dublin.

By Órla Ryan Friday 18 Sep 2020, 6:11 PM
36 minutes ago 6,524 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5208763
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/paralisart
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/paralisart

WEDDINGS WITH UP 50 attendees can go ahead in Dublin this weekend, the government has confirmed.

Cabinet earlier agreed that Dublin is set to move to Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions for three weeks, after an increase in cases of the virus in the capital.

From Monday, a maximum of 25 people can attend weddings and funerals in Dublin.

However, the government has agreed that weddings planned for this weekend can be attended by up to 50 people – as set out under the Level 2 guidelines.

The rest of the country bar Dublin remains at Level 2. Under Level 2, up to 50 people can also attend funerals.

Religious services in Dublin will move online for the next three weeks, but places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Cabinet has accepted NPHET’s advice about restrictions in Dublin without deviation, including recommendations on closing indoor dining.

Speaking this evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the “threat is growing” from Covid-19 and despite people’s best efforts, “we are in a very dangerous place”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I understand how frustrated people are,” he said. “Only we as a people working together, can slow the new wave of the virus.

“I know how exhausting and infuriating this is … I know the additional restrictions will make people angry,” Martin said, but added: “These restrictions will help reduce the spread of the virus and save lives.”

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie