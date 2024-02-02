Advertisement
Poll: Are you travelling this bank holiday weekend?

Dublin Airport is expecting 85,000 passengers a day.
AS THE BANK holiday gets underway, many people are choosing to jet off according to Dublin Airport.

They are expecting around 340,000 passengers over the course of the bank holiday weekend.

This includes several thousand rugby fans, who are heading to France for the Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and France tonight.

This is the second year Ireland has had a February bank holiday celebrating St Brigid, our only female patron saint.

So today we want to know: Are you travelling this bank holiday weekend?


Poll Results:

No (643)
Yes (139)
I forgot it was a bank holiday (78)
No interest, no opinion (22)




