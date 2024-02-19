Advertisement
Shutterstock/Vitali Michkou
Poll: How much should the Tooth Fairy pay for a tooth?

What’s the going rate for a tooth these days?
11
4.4k
54 minutes ago

THE TOOTH FAIRY has been visiting children across Ireland for some years now, but has the going rate for a tooth changed?

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Tooth Fairy is now gifting children in America $100 bills and designer jewellery.

Separately, a poll by Delta Dental says the US national average for a Tooth Fairy gift has risen from just under $2 in 2001 to more than $6 in 2023.

The Tooth Fairy’s generosity extends beyond the United States, with company saying the average Tooth Fairy gift in Ireland works out at around €5.87.

So today we’re asking: How much should the Tooth Fairy pay for a tooth?


Poll Results:

€2 - €5 (469)
€1 - €2 (306)
€5 - €10 (172)
No interest/No opinion (35)
€20+ (32)
Nothing, it's only a tooth (19)
€10- €20 (17)

 

 

