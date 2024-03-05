Advertisement
Shutterstock
Your Say

Poll: How much time do you spend on your phone per day?

How high is your screen time?
3
1.9k
31 minutes ago

NEW RESEARCH HAS found that 74% of people use their smartphone as soon as they wake up.

The findings were released yesterday as part of Deloitte’s digital consumer trend report.

The report also found that 52% of people tend to stay awake later than planned because they use their smartphone into the night.

Whether you’re using it first thing in the morning or last thing at night, we want to know how much time are you spending on your phone?

So today we’re asking: How much time do you spend on your phone per day?


Poll Results:

Three hours (147)
One - two hours (145)
Five hours or more (130)
Four hours (112)
Less than an hour (60)
No interest, no opinion (20)
I don't have a phone (5)

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     