Poll: How often do you use contactless payment?

ALMOST €600 MILLION was spent by consumers using contactless payments in Ireland in May – the highest monthly total to date in 2020.
Many people have made the switch to contactless payments, or increased how often they use them, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The contactless limit was increased to €50 in April in response to the crisis.
On average consumers made €19.3 million worth of contactless payments per day during May, up 7% on figures in February – before Covid-19 hit, according to figures from Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.
We want to know: How often do you use contactless payment?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (46)