DEMAND FOR FOOD deliveries seems to be falling, as Just Eat is reporting lower orders in the first quarter of this year compared to 2023.

Total order numbers were down by 6% in Q1, falling from 227.8 million last year to 214.2 million.

However, it seems Ireland is beating the trend as orders were ever so slightly up compared to this time last year. Orders for the UK and Ireland amounted to 60.3 million this quarter, compared to 59.9 million in Q1 2023, an increase of 1%.

Whether you’re a fan of a takeaway on Friday night or not, we want to know how often you’re ordering food for delivery.

So today we’re asking: How often do you order food for delivery?