Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Your Say

Poll: How often do you speak Irish?

How much do you speak as gaeilge?
2
1.4k
19 minutes ago

The annual celebration of the Irish language, Seachtain na Gaeilge, has rolled around again.

The festival actually kicked off at the start of the month, with events taking place across the country, as well as worldwide, to promote Ireland’s native language and culture.

It will end this Sunday, on St Patrick’s Day.

Whether you’re a gaeilgeoir or not, we want to know how often you speak Irish.

So today we’re asking: How often do you speak Irish?


Poll Results:

Rarely, I use a cúpla focail every now and then (155)
Never (135)
Every day (48)
Weekly (38)
No interest/ No opinion (4)

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     