Poll: How often do you speak Irish?

The annual celebration of the Irish language, Seachtain na Gaeilge, has rolled around again.

The festival actually kicked off at the start of the month, with events taking place across the country, as well as worldwide, to promote Ireland’s native language and culture.

It will end this Sunday, on St Patrick’s Day.

Whether you’re a gaeilgeoir or not, we want to know how often you speak Irish.

So today we’re asking: How often do you speak Irish?

