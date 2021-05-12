Poll: Have you used a Covid-19 antigen test that you bought yourself?

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly yesterday said that a tweet sent by NPHET’s modelling expert Professor Philip Nolan comparing Covid-19 antigen tests to snake oil was unhelpful.

Donnelly told reporters that antigen testing is a part of Government policy when it comes to reopening society.

Nolan make the remark on Twitter after Lidl announced it would begin selling antigen tests in Ireland.

The rapid tests are cheaper and produce a quicker result, but are more unreliable than the PCR tests used by the health service.

The HSE and the World Health Organisation have warned that antigen tests are not 100% accurate and should only be used in conjunction with, not instead of, regular testing.

We want to know: Have you used a Covid-19 antigen test that you bought yourself?

