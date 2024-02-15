Poll: How important is the Guinness two-part pour?

GUINNESS HAS TRADITIONALLY been poured in two parts in pubs across the world, but one barman has said “there’s little craft in pulling the beer lever”.

Nate Brown, an Irish barman in London, has stirred up some controversy after saying that “there’s no such thing as the perfect Guinness pour”.

Writing in the FT Magazine, Brown says that pouring Guinness in two stages “isn’t done for the beer’s sake; it was to speed up serving the masses at home time – the brand has always had the savviest of marketing departments”.

According to the Guinness Storehouse, the stout should be poured at a 45 degree angle into a pint glass until it’s about three quarters full.

They say to then let the pint settle, and fill up the rest of the glass to get the creamy dome drinkers of the black stuff know so well.

So today we’re asking: How important is the Guinness two-part pour?

