Travelling to the Ploughing? Here's what you need to know

THEY’RE BACK – THE National Ploughing Championships are returning in full swing today for the first time since before the pandemic.

Around 80,000 people are expected to attend each day of the event, which takes place over today, tomorrow and Thursday in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

It’s set to be a busy few days for the Laois town. If you’re making the trip to the Ploughing, here’s everything you need to know about how to get there.

Don’t bank on the sat nav

Gardaí are advising attendees against using satellite navigation systems as these may not have the most up-to-date information about traffic flow and diversions.

In a statement, gardaí said that the “assistance of all road users is required to allow traffic to move freely to and from the event during these times”.

Any road users over the next three days who are not attending the championships are asked to avoid the N80 at Stradbally and approach roads to Ratheniska village from 6am today to 8pm on Thursday.

Special shuttle buses will be operating between the event and three train stations to facilitate people using public transport.

The National Ploughing Association and gardaí have also published a traffic management plan with the routes for private traffic to follow to the championships depending on the direction the vehicle is travelling from.

Public transport

Iarnród Éireann and Bus Éireann are offering a combined rail and bus ticket for attendees travelling by public transport.

These tickets can be purchased on the Irish Rail website by selecting a train ticket and then adding on a bus ticket on the ‘extras’ page.

The nearest train stations to the championships are Portlaoise, Portarlington and Athy.

Bus Éireann is operating shuttle buses from those stations to the event in the mornings and back again to the stations in the afternoons.

The full timetable of buses is available here.

Return tickets for the shuttle buses cost €12 for an adult, €10 for a senior citizen, €5 for children under 16 and €25 for a family of two adults and up to three children.

Private vehicles

These are the routes set out for traffic by the NPA and gardaí.

Traffic from Cork and Munster should use the blue route.

Traffic travelling northbound on the M8 will exit at Junction 4 (Johnstown, Urlingford) and proceed onto R439 (old N8) where it will travel to Durrow Co Laois.

From Durrow traffic will continue forward onto the N77 (old N8) to Abbeyleix.

In Abbeyleix traffic will turn right onto the R425 to Ballyroan village, continue forward to Cashel Cross bearing right onto R427 to Money Cross and will proceed to parking beside the event grounds.

Traffic from Dublin, Leinster and the north should use the purple route.

Traffic travelling southbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 15 Cappakeel, Co Laois and proceed left onto the L3930 where it will travel to Vicarstown.In Vicarstown, it will turn right onto R427 and travel to Stradbally, Co Laois.

In Stradbally traffic will turn right on the N80 for approx 400 meters and will then turn left at Abels Corner onto the R427. Traffic will proceed to parking beside the event grounds

Traffic from Limerick, Kerry and the south-west should use the brown route.

Traffic travelling northbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 17 Togher, Portlaoise and proceed left onto N77 towards Portlaoise town.

Traffic will be diverted right at Meelick onto the L6310 where it will turn right onto the R426 and onto Sheffield Cross.

At Sheffield Junction traffic will turn right again and proceed onto Money Cross to parking beside the event grounds.

Traffic travelling northbound on the R445 (old N7) will be diverted back onto the M7 Motorway at Junction 18 where it will proceed to parking with the rest of Limerick/Kerry/south-west traffic.

Traffic from the west and north-west should use the green route.

Traffic travelling from the west on the N80 will proceed to Mountmellick town.Approaching the town Traffic will take a left onto the L20972.

Continuing on this road to take a right onto the L423.Traffic will join the R422 and travel as far as Kennels Cross, Emo, Co Laois.

At Kennels Cross traffic will turn right onto R419 and travel forward to the R445 (Old Dublin Rd), turning right and proceed towards Portlaoise.

In Kilminchy, Portlaoise traffic will turn left for approx 200 meters and then turn right at Rathbrennan onto the R425 travelling forward to Bloomfield Cross.

At Bloomfield Cross, traffic will turn left onto N80 and proceed to Dysart where it will turn right onto a one-way system along the L6772 as far as Ratheniska village. Traffic will proceed to parking beside the event grounds.

Traffic from Carlow and the south-east should use the yellow route.

Traffic travelling from Carlow and the south-east will travel through Simmons Mill Cross roads on the N80 and continue forward towards Stradbally town via the Windy Gap.

At Court Square, Stradbally, traffic will turn left onto the L3837 (Timahoe Rd) and go to Timogue Cross Roads where it will turn right onto L7835 (one-way system). Traffic will proceed to parking beside the event grounds.

Traffic from Kilkenny and the south-east should use the grey route.

Traffic travelling from Kilkenny/south-east along the N78 will turn left at Newtown Cross Roads and continue forward along the R430 to The Swan.

Just outside The Swan Village, traffic will turn right onto the R426 and continue to Timahoe Village. In Timahoe traffic will be diverted to two routes depending on the volumes:

Traffic will be diverted onto the L3838 (Stradbally Rd) towards Timogue Cross and left onto the L7835 where it will merge with the yellow route (south-east/Carlow traffic).

or:

Traffic will continue through Timahoe village on the R426 towards Money Cross. At Loughteague Lane, traffic will turn right onto L78354. Traffic will proceed to parking by turning right off the L7837 and proceeding as close to blue and yellow car parks as possible.

Exhibitors and competitors should consult the specific directions for their category from the NPA and gardaí.