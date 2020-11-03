The Remote: A US election special on how to watch the results on US TV or close to home

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

This week we’re bringing you a US election special to help you decide how best to watch the drama tonight and for the next few days.

Going stateside

It won’t be hard to watch coverage of tonight’s results with pretty much all the major broadcasters doing some version of coverage. But if you like you US election nights to have an American flavour there are some options.

CNN is perhaps be the chief media target of Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and the channel will be among the most-watched globally on election night.

You might have CNN as part you TV subscription but if you don’t the channel is now streaming live online now for the next 24 hours.

All CNN’s usual heads will be talking away throughout the night, with John King the man with the fancy touch screen giving county-by-county election results.

Going online

Even if you don’t have a TV subscription to watch some US networks, you should be able to follow the results live on Youtube.

Most US networks live-streamed the recent presidential debates on Youtube and the same can be expected for the results. When polls close, if you go on Youtube you’ll be able to see a list of results coverage from what Youtube deems to be “authoritative news sources”.

Youtube hasn’t given a full list of the broadcasters that will be streaming online, but told the New York Times that it expected the coverage to be from the main networks ABC, NBC and CBS as well as CNN and Fox News.

Going across the water

Trump will be in the WH Tuesday night as results come in. V unusual - even for a sitting President - Obama was in Chicago 08 and 2012 #vote — emily m (@maitlis) November 2, 2020

Apparently, America’s most trusted news outlet isn’t American at all, it’s the BBC. If you fancy getting the election results from the Beeb it should be pretty straightforward too.

The BBC’s main results coverage will be fronted by some of its most prominent reporters including Jon Sobel and Emily Maitlis and kicks off from 11.30pm tonight.

The results will be shown on BBC World News and streamed live on the BBC News website.

Staying close to home

Source: RTÉ

RTÉ will be kicking of its live results programming at 11.15pm with anchor and former Washington correspondent Caitríona Perry fronting the coverage.

The current Washington correspondent Brian O’Donovan will be on the ground in the US with Robert Shortt and Carole Coleman also on board back at base.

RTÉ will be broadcasting live until 3.30am when it will then take a feed from CBS News.

If you’re looking for a roundup, RTÉ will have a US election Prime Time special at 9.35pm tomorrow

Sticking with us

Of course, whatever way you’re following the results, TheJournal.ie will be liveblogging throughout the night to bring you context you need and a breakdown of what the results mean.

And if you’re not staying up check in with us tomorrow morning to get to get the latest on who’s on course to be in the White House for the next four years.