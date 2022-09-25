Quiz: How well do you know the Muppets?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IN HONOUR OF the birthday of late puppeteer and filmmaker Jim Henson, we challenge you to show your knowledge of his most famous creations – The Muppets.
Henson first brought the characters to life on TV in the ’70s and they’ve had dozens of films, specials and spin-offs since.
Henson would have been 86 yesterday.
You have to respect a man who singlehandedly ruined the name Kermit as a baby name for eternity.
Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about the Muppets?
