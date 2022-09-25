Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 13°C Sunday 25 September 2022
Quiz: How well do you know the Muppets?

The felt family been going strong for almost 50 years.

By Jamie McCarron Sunday 25 Sep 2022, 10:00 PM
32 minutes ago 4,595 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5873605

IN HONOUR OF the birthday of late puppeteer and filmmaker Jim Henson, we challenge you to show your knowledge of his most famous creations – The Muppets.

Henson first brought the characters to life on TV in the ’70s and they’ve had dozens of films, specials and spin-offs since.

Henson would have been 86 yesterday.

You have to respect a man who singlehandedly ruined the name Kermit as a baby name for eternity.

Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about the Muppets?

How many voice actors has Kermit had since his creation in 1955?
Three
Five

One
11
What word is combined with puppet to make 'Muppet'?
Monkey
Marionette

Mop
Mud
One early episode of The Muppet Show had quite a weird name. What was it?
Sex and Violence
Yearning for Death

Impeach President Bush
War Crime
What honourary title was Kermit given in 1996?
Doctor
General

Freeman of the City of Limerick
Admiral
Which of these traits do most Muppets have in common?
Blue eyes
Big noses

No eyebrows
Left-handedness
Characters often have their names changed in other countries for cultural reasons. In Arabic, Kermit is known as 'Kamel', a name that means perfect. How wholesome. What is his name to Spanish fans?
Carlos
Gustavo

El Frog Creature
Caoimhín
How did the relationship between Miss Piggy and Kermit change in 2015?
They got married
They split up

They had a frog-pig abomination
They started an open relationship
Which of these other famous puppets did Jim Henson play a small part in developing?
Dustin the Turkey
Yoda

Bosco
Orville
Which character did celebrities and guest stars on the Muppet Show ask to feature with the most?
Animal
Miss Piggy

Kermit
The Swedish Chef
What channel was The Muppet Show produced for?
BBC
ABC

PBS
ATV/ITV
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gonzo the Great
Nice one
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Mah Na Mah Not Bad
You know your marionettes from your puppets
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You might want to think about who the real Muppet is
(It's you)
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

