IN HONOUR OF the birthday of late puppeteer and filmmaker Jim Henson, we challenge you to show your knowledge of his most famous creations – The Muppets.

Henson first brought the characters to life on TV in the ’70s and they’ve had dozens of films, specials and spin-offs since.

Henson would have been 86 yesterday.

You have to respect a man who singlehandedly ruined the name Kermit as a baby name for eternity.

Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about the Muppets?

How many voice actors has Kermit had since his creation in 1955? Three Five

One 11 What word is combined with puppet to make 'Muppet'? Monkey Marionette

Mop Mud One early episode of The Muppet Show had quite a weird name. What was it? Sex and Violence Yearning for Death

Impeach President Bush War Crime What honourary title was Kermit given in 1996? Doctor General

Freeman of the City of Limerick Admiral Which of these traits do most Muppets have in common? Blue eyes Big noses

No eyebrows Left-handedness Characters often have their names changed in other countries for cultural reasons. In Arabic, Kermit is known as 'Kamel', a name that means perfect. How wholesome. What is his name to Spanish fans? Carlos Gustavo

El Frog Creature Caoimhín How did the relationship between Miss Piggy and Kermit change in 2015? They got married They split up

They had a frog-pig abomination They started an open relationship Which of these other famous puppets did Jim Henson play a small part in developing? Dustin the Turkey Yoda

Bosco Orville Which character did celebrities and guest stars on the Muppet Show ask to feature with the most? Animal Miss Piggy

Kermit The Swedish Chef What channel was The Muppet Show produced for? BBC ABC

What channel was The Muppet Show produced for? BBC ABC

PBS ATV/ITV