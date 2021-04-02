Swimmer taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in Howth

A SWIMMER HAS been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in the water in Howth.

The Irish Coast Guard Rescue coordination centre received a 999 call reporting a man in difficulty in the sea off a beach known locally as Hidden Beach near the Baily lighthouse, close by to Whitewater Brook.

The Irish Coast Guard tasked the Howth Coast Guard Rescue team along with Howth RNLI lifeboat and Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116.

The Coast Guard rescue team arrived on scene and brought the casualty ashore.

Paramedics from Dublin fire brigade and the National Ambulance Service treated the casualty.

Coast Guard Rescue 116 winched the casualty aboard and transferred them to a waiting ambulance before bringing the person to Beaumont Hospital.

“We encourage people to take care near the water during the Easter weekend and to contact the Coast Guard at 999 or 112 if they think they see someone in trouble. If possible and safe to do so to remain at the scene until help has arrived,” said the Howth Coast Guard.