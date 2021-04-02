#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 2 April 2021
Advertisement

Swimmer taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in Howth

The man was taken from the water known locally as Hidden Beach, near Whitewater Brook.

By Christina Finn Friday 2 Apr 2021, 5:10 PM
35 minutes ago 5,528 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5399632
The scene at Howth today.
Image: Howth Coastguard
The scene at Howth today.
The scene at Howth today.
Image: Howth Coastguard

A SWIMMER HAS been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in the water in Howth.

The Irish Coast Guard Rescue coordination centre received a 999 call reporting a man in difficulty in the sea off a beach known locally as Hidden Beach near the Baily lighthouse, close by to Whitewater Brook.

The Irish Coast Guard tasked the Howth Coast Guard Rescue team along with Howth RNLI lifeboat and Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116.

The Coast Guard rescue team arrived on scene and brought the casualty ashore.

Paramedics from Dublin fire brigade and the National Ambulance Service treated the casualty.

Coast Guard Rescue 116 winched the casualty aboard and transferred them to a waiting ambulance before bringing the person to Beaumont Hospital.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We encourage people to take care near the water during the Easter weekend and to contact the Coast Guard at 999 or 112 if they think they see someone in trouble. If possible and safe to do so to remain at the scene until help has arrived,” said the Howth Coast Guard.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie