Monday 3 May 2021
Assault investigation launched after woman falls between platform and Dart at Howth Junction station

The incident happened on 1 April.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 3 May 2021, 5:52 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have launched an assault investigation after a woman suffered injuries during an incident at Howth Junction Dart station at the start of April.

Videos of the incident have only just started to circulate online showing a woman running for a Dart. A group of teenagers can also be seen.

Footage shows one youth appearing to physically intimidate the woman while another teenager moves his bicycle in her direction as she attempts to dodge the first youth.

The woman then tries to moves out of the way of the teens and falls through the gap between the Dart and platform. 

Gardaí confirmed an investigation has been launched. 

A spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault that occurred in Howth Junction Dart Station on 1st April 2021 at approximately 9pm.

“A woman fell from the train platform during the incident and sustained injuries. An investigation is ongoing into this matter. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

