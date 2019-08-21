'It benefits ourselves and the environment': Seabin that collects plastic waste is launched in Howth Harbour

A ‘SEABIN’ WAS launched in Howth Harbour today to help collect plastic waste from the sea in the Dublin coastal town.

Local Rowan Byrne, who works as a marine biologist, kickstarted the initiative after he went walking around the harbour and saw the amount of plastic in the sea.

“I crowdfunded a bit… I spoke to my employers Mott McDonald and they gave me a few quid, the local community pitched in as well,” he says.

But he adds that Howth Harbour Master Harold ‘Harry’ McLoughlin was a big help in setting up the technology by paying for the installation and making sure that harbour staff are there to make regular checks on the device and empty it.

“I would love if we put more of these in the waterways,” says Byrne.

Watch the video for our full report.