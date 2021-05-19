#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí deploy undercover units on Dart line to stamp out spate of anti-social behaviour

There have been violent scenes in Howth and Malahide in recent weeks.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 19 May 2021, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 6,490 Views 13 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE PLACED undercover units on the Dart to combat a spate of anti-social incidents on the line in recent weeks.

Various videos have been shared online showing serious violent acts in the Malahide, Howth and Sutton areas of north county Dublin. 

A video emerged at the start of this month showing a young woman falling between a Dart and the platform at Howth Junction station. 

A group of teenagers had attempted to hit her and get in her way moments before she fell. Three teenage boys, two aged 16 and one aged 13, were arrested last week in relation to the incident. They were since released without charge. 

Locals have long called for an additional garda presence in the area, especially around summertime when groups of young people congregate in the seaside towns. 

As a result of several violent incidences, garda management has ordered that both uniformed and covert units be placed at these stations during times when anti-social behaviour is at its most frequent. 

Each chief superintendent in Dublin has implemented policing plans in respect of their own divisions, specifically targeting public transport including Luas, buses, Dart, trains and recreational areas.

Gardaí are also conducting both overt and covert patrols of various public transport to address incidents of non-compliance of Covid laws, incidences of anti-social behaviour or any other criminal offences.

Last week, The Journal travelled to these north county towns to speak to locals about the upturn in violent incidences in their localities. 

Jonathan Cooke owns the local newsagent Anne’s in Howth. He told TheJournal he is “sick to his back teeth” dealing with what he described as “gangs of young people”.

“They’re out there drinking, doing drugs, fighting, throwing cans at people, jumping into the water in the nude. They’ve also been heard shouting racist things at people as well. For me, I just can’t take them. 

“It’s about to kick off again when the kids are out of school. The amount of drink they bring with them is unreal. We need more gardaí big time. I am highly critical of the gardaí but I still want more of them. On Saturday and Sunday, we could have 5,000 or 6,000 people here and there is no garda presence there are no gardaí on the beat.  Visibility is key,” Cooke added.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

