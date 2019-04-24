This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hozier nominated for prestigious Ivor Novello songwriting award

Also nominated are Alex Turner and Ben Howard.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 3:00 PM
33 minutes ago 1,434 Views 7 Comments
IRELAND’S HOZIER HAS been nominated in the prestigious Ivor Novello awards.

His track, Nina Cried Power, has been nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically in the 2019 Ivor Novellos. Joining him in the category are Alex Turner of the Arctic monkeys, for the song Four Out of Five, and Ben Howard, for his track Nica Libres at Dusk.

Young Fathers, Let’s Eat Grandma and Idles are nominated in the best album category for their recent records. In the Best Contemporary Song category, Black Rose (Ghetts ft Kojey Radical), Blue Lights (Jorja Smith) and Love It If We Made It (The 1975) are all battling for the top spot. 

The soundtracks for Phantom Thread, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and American Animals are all in the Best Soundtrack category. 

The awards “celebrate excellence in songwriting and screen composition” and are open to Irish and UK songwriters. The ceremony will take place on 23 May in London.

It’s been a big 12 months for Andrew Hozier-Byrne – the 29-year-old’s second album Wasteland, Baby! hit the number one spot on the US Billboard charts after its release earlier this year. He’s due to headline Electric Picnic in August.

