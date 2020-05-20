A total of 36 children aged under 15 have been hospitalised with Covid-19

THE HEALTH PROTECTION Surveillance Centre has released a statistical analysis of the most up-to-date data of confirmed Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in Ireland.

As of yesterday, there were 16 further deaths and 51 confirmed cases, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,561, and 24,251 confirmed cases.

As of midnight on Monday, 295,626 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 36,818 tests were carried out and of these 932 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.5%.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, virologist and chair of the NPHET Expert Advisory Group, said: “Despite broadening the case definition and increases in referrals the positivity rate has continued to decline. This indicates a consistent suppression of COVID-19 in the community.”

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again this week. Given the decreasing positivity rate and that testing capacity has been expanded, we will be examining the case definition further.”

A quick overview of that analysis shows:

The gender breakdown of confirmed cases is: 57% female and 43% are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,143 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 390 cases have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU)

(ICU) 7,661 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,759 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,372 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%.

The statistics show that 3,143 people with Covid-19 (13%) have been hospitalised, and of those number, 390 have been admitted to ICU.

There has also been a total of 806 clusters, and 9,126 cases are associated with those clusters. An ‘outbreak’ is where there has been one confirmed case, where as a ‘cluster’ is where there are more than two cases.

Of the total 24,176 cases, 13,841 were in women (57.3%) and 10,296 were male (42.6%). In 39 cases, the gender was unknown.

People in the age groups of 25-34, 35-44, and 45-54 had the highest number of Covid-19 cases. There were 2,205 cases in the age group 75-84, and 2,276 cases among those aged 85 and over.

There have been a total of 36 cases of children aged under 15 hospitalised with Covid-19, which accounts for 1.1% of hospitalised cases.

Here’s the complete age breakdown of hospitalised cases:

The county-by-county breakdown is here: Leitrim, Sligo, Waterford and Carlow have the least amount of cases.

