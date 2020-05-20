This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 20 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A total of 36 children aged under 15 have been hospitalised with Covid-19

The latest county-by-county breakdown shows Leitrim, Sligo, Waterford and Carlow have the least amount of cases.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 20 May 2020, 8:56 AM
1 hour ago 13,739 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5103403
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE HEALTH PROTECTION Surveillance Centre has released a statistical analysis of the most up-to-date data of confirmed Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in Ireland.

As of yesterday, there were 16 further deaths and 51 confirmed cases, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,561, and 24,251 confirmed cases. 

As of midnight on Monday, 295,626 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 36,818 tests were carried out and of these 932 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.5%. 

Dr Cillian De Gascun, virologist and chair of the NPHET Expert Advisory Group, said: “Despite broadening the case definition and increases in referrals the positivity rate has continued to decline. This indicates a consistent suppression of COVID-19 in the community.”

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again this week. Given the decreasing positivity rate and that testing capacity has been expanded, we will be examining the case definition further.”

A quick overview of that analysis shows:

  • The gender breakdown of confirmed cases is: 57% female and 43% are male
  • The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,143 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 390 cases have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU)
  • 7,661 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,759 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,372 cases (5%)
  • Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%.

The statistics show that 3,143 people with Covid-19 (13%) have been hospitalised, and of those number, 390 have been admitted to ICU.

There has also been a total of 806 clusters, and 9,126 cases are associated with those clusters. An ‘outbreak’ is where there has been one confirmed case, where as a ‘cluster’ is where there are more than two cases.

Screenshot 2020-05-20 at 08.24.10 Source: HPSC

Of the total 24,176 cases, 13,841 were in women (57.3%) and 10,296 were male (42.6%). In 39 cases, the gender was unknown.

People in the age groups of 25-34, 35-44, and 45-54 had the highest number of Covid-19 cases. There were 2,205 cases in the age group 75-84, and 2,276 cases among those aged 85 and over.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Screenshot 2020-05-20 at 08.32.13 Source: HPSC

There have been a total of 36 cases of children aged under 15 hospitalised with Covid-19, which accounts for 1.1% of hospitalised cases.

Here’s the complete age breakdown of hospitalised cases:

Screenshot 2020-05-20 at 08.03.11 Source: HPSC

The county-by-county breakdown is here: Leitrim, Sligo, Waterford and Carlow have the least amount of cases.

Screenshot 2020-05-20 at 08.34.18 Source: HPSC

Screenshot 2020-05-20 at 08.34.26 Source: HPSC

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie