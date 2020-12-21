#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 21 December 2020
Advertisement

HSE's disease surveillance centre receives €3m funding boost for 43 permanent roles

The HPSC is Ireland’s specialist agency for the surveillance of communicable diseases.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 21 Dec 2020, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 3,568 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5292441
Data on Covid-19 outbreaks gathered by the HPSC.
Image: HPSC
Data on Covid-19 outbreaks gathered by the HPSC.
Data on Covid-19 outbreaks gathered by the HPSC.
Image: HPSC

THE HEALTH PROTECTION Surveillance Centre (HPSC) is to receive a €3 million funding boost to create 43 permanent positions, the HSE has confirmed. 

The HPSC is Ireland’s specialist agency for the surveillance of communicable diseases and has provided key data to Public Health officials and Government throughout Covid-19. 

Information gathered by the HPSC on clusters and outbreaks has informed decision-making by NPHET, which advises the Government on the spread of the virus and other key indications. 

Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) Dr Cillian de Gascun told TheJournal.ie that the HPSC is a “vital component” of Ireland’s Covid-19 response.

“[The HPSC] has been quite high profile this year in the context of Covid-19 but the surveillance centre is the organisation that in non-pandemic times is collating all of our data on influenza, norovirus, rotavirus and TB.”

A HSE spokesperson said that an additional €3.1 million in funding will be used to create 43 roles across medical, nursing, surveillance, and administration. 

This will include setting up a team to deliver a “National Seroepidemiology Unit” to measure community-based seroprevalence of infectious diseases, such as Covid-19.

In the context of the pandemic, Public Health departments throughout Ireland gather information on outbreaks and pass this information on to the HPSC which then processes the data to gain a clear picture of how diseases spread. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“People think surveillance activities, I suppose, aren’t terribly important or terribly sexy but in fact surveillance is really the cornerstone of our Public Health response,” said Dr de Gascun.

Dr de Gascun said the resourcing of the HPSC is “fundamental to coordinating Public Health’s response but also collating the data and analyzing the data that informs our response to the pandemic”. 

“If you look back to what happened in Wuhan, China, they had an outbreak of a respiratory illness that wasn’t caused by any of the normal, routine pathogens. So that’s where your surveillance centre really comes into its own because it takes in notifications in from all over the country and realises there’s something that needs to be investigated.”

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie